Local Officials To Consider Toll For Florida Keys Highway

June 25, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Florida Keys, Highway, Tolls

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s getting more and more expensive to drive on the highway.

Local officials in the Florida Keys are launching a study into whether a toll could be placed on the highway that connects the chain of islands to the Florida mainland.

The Miami Herald reported Sunday that Monroe County Commissioners have endorsed a resolution calling for a study.

The resolution says the tolls would apply to non-residents only.

U.S. 1 is the primary road that runs from the peninsula all the way to Key West.

One county commissioner said the idea of putting a toll on U.S. 1 has been around for 30 years. The paper reported some residents and businesses are fearful tolls could scare away tourists.

Supporters, however, say a toll could ease traffic problems and that the money could be used to take care of environmental concerns.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch