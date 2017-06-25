Focus On South Florida: L.E.A.D. Nation

June 25, 2017 12:42 PM By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Leaders By Empowerment, Activists by Development, is a local nonprofit that is dedicated to inspire youth to become leaders in their community.

L.E.A.D Nation does so does so by focusing on education, mentoring, and service for middle and high school students as well as by providing a platform for parent engagement and learning.

We focus on specifics like the group’s annual Youth Summit with LEAD Nation’s co-founder and a youth participant.

Guests:   Rep. Shevrin Jones (D) Broward/L.E.A.D Nation co-founder

                   Ryan Rowe, Student

