Focus On South Florida: Child Drownings

Drowning is a leading cause of death among children ages one to four.
It is a particular problem here in South Florida, year-round, but even more so in the summer.
Water safety awareness can be a real lifesaver.
We focus on the efforts of a local non-profit and a South Florida mother who has become a swim safety advocate following the death of her daughter in a backyard pool some years ago.
Guests: Meredith Troy, Pediatric Associates
Cassie McGovern, Swim Safety Advocate