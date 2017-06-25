Focus On South Florida: Child Drownings

June 25, 2017 12:40 PM By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under: CBS Miami, Focus On South Florida, My33, Rudabeh Shahbazi

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Drowning is a leading cause of death among children ages one to four.

It is a particular problem here in South Florida, year-round, but even more so in the summer.

Water safety awareness can be a real lifesaver.

We focus on the efforts of a local non-profit and a South Florida mother who has become a swim safety advocate following the death of her daughter in a backyard pool some years ago.

Guests:     Meredith Troy, Pediatric Associates

                     Cassie McGovern, Swim Safety Advocate

More from Rudabeh Shahbazi
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch