BSO Discovers Diver’s Body Day After He Goes Missing

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The body of a diver who went missing off the coast of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was found a day after he went missing.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit located Antonio Almeida, 60, of Deerfield Beach, around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. It took two days of searching the area off the coast of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and Pompano Beach for searchers to discover his body.
Investigators said Almeida went out with Dixie Divers on Saturday on their boat “Lady Go Divers.” Crew on the boat called for help when Almeida did not surface later in the afternoon.
He was diving in about 35 feet of water at the Copenhagen Reef, they said. It’s the same location, less than a mile offshore, where a cargo steamer sunk in 1900 and is the most popular underwater preserve in the state with 10,000 people visiting a year to snorkel or scuba dive.
The death is not believed to be suspicious.