Nevada Senator Opposes Healthcare Bill, Now The 5th Republican

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — The healthcare bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act could be in trouble now that a handful of Senate Republicans said they won’t support the current form of the bill.

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) is the fifth Republican in the Senate to object to the plan.

“In this form I will not support it,” he said. “It doesn’t protect Nevadans on Medicaid.”

The other four Senators said the bill doesn’t do enough to repeal Obamacare and lower health care costs. If three Republican Senators vote no on the Senate legislation, the measure will fail.

President Trump spent part of his Saturday at Trump National Golf Club but had healthcare on his mind.

Democrats slam GOP healthcare proposal as Obamacare premiums & deductibles increase by over 100%. Remember keep your doctor, keep your plan? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

The President addressed reforms earlier in the week.

“Democrats in Congress created this calamity and now, if we don’t act, millions more Americans will be hurt by Obamacare’s deepening death spiral,” President Trump said.

Trump will lead the effort to try to convince reluctant Republicans to support the bill. Changes can still be made to the legislation.

Some Democrats are holding events this weekend to stand up against the bill.

“Make no mistake, this bill in the Senate, like the one in the House, would be a U-turn on the progress we’ve made when it comes to affordable care in the United States of America,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell wants to hold a vote on the bill before the July 4th recess, most likely next Thursday.