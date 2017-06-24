Bill Clinton Addressing Nation’s Mayors In Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Former President Bill Clinton is set to talk as hundreds of mayors convene on Miami Beach for the U.S. Conference of Mayors 85th Annual Meeting.
Held at the Fountainebleau Hotel over the weekend, more than 250 mayors are discussing a range of topics contributing to the health and safety of America’s cities, including healthcare, immigration, climate protection, homeland security and the economy.
President Clinton is addressing the Conference’s City Livability Luncheon Saturday afternoon.
“With more than 85% of people in the United States living in our nation’s cities and metro areas, mayors are convinced that despite their geographic location, cities large and small are plagued by many of the same challenges,” the U.S. Conference of Mayors said in a release. “As a result, and unlike other elected officials, mayors are often able to find common ground and work in a true spirit of bipartisanship.”
The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of city populations of 30,000 or more. Nearly 1,400 cities in the country meet this criteria and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.
Follow along with all plenary sessions livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/usmayors/