Report: Jeb Bush Back In Bid For Marlins; Jeter Seeks New Investors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Jeb Bush is reportedly back in the race to buy the Miami Marlins.
Bush is joining with Tagg Romney and Wayne Rothbaum on a bid of roughly $1.1 billion for the franchise, Bloomberg Politics said Friday.
Bush was previously in talks with Yankee legend Derek Jeter on a $1.3 billion bid but reports suggested the pair couldn’t come up with the money. Last month, a source told CBS News that the two had an amicable split over who would actually be in charge.
Romney, the co-founder of Solamere Capital and son of politician Mitt Romney, and Rothbaum, founder of Quogue Capital, will put up the bulk of the money with the new offer, Bloomberg said.
They hope to close the deal by July 31, the MLB trade deadline.
Jeter is still looking to stay in the running with new investors the report added. And there is still at least one other legitimate investor, Florida billionaire Jorge Mas, who is interested in the team, as well, The Miami Herald reported.