Police Host Pets For National Bring Your Pet To Work Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kids and dogs – it was cuteness overload at the Miami Beach Police Department Friday morning.

They teamed up with the Miami-Dade Animal Services for a pet adoption event on National Bring Your Pet To Work Day.

“Really our goal here is to unite an animal with their forever home there forever friend,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

The Romeros rescued one dog already, but came in hopes of adding another dog to their family.

“Well they’re getting to the age where they need to learn responsibility and so a dog is a good way to do it and I want them to learn to be of service,” said Yvonne Romero.

She also says it’s a good lesson – teaching her girls the importance of getting a dog from a shelter.

“Everyone wants the little dog, the beautiful dog and I want them to learn what counts so that’s why we came here,” said Romero.

“If you’ve ever visited the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter, it’s heartbreaking to see how many dogs they have out there and we wanted to remind everyone that when you go looking for a dog that services like that are out there,” said Ernesto.

For those who miss the adoption event in Miami Beach, you can always go to the Miami-Dade Animal Services facility in Doral at 3599 NW 79th Ave.

Click here to for more info on adopting pets.