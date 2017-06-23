Police Hope To ID Broward Man With Many Rings

June 23, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Amnesia, Miramar

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A man who seemingly suffers from amnesia was brought to a Miramar hospital and authorities are now trying to discover his identity.

many rings Police Hope To ID Broward Man With Many Rings

Police need help identifying this man, found in Miramar and not knowing his name or where he’s from. He wears a unique set of rings on each hand. (Source: Miramar Police Dept.)

The white male in his 70’s or 80’s said he doesn’t know who he is or how he got to the McDonald’s at 17001 Miramar Pkwy on Wednesday, June 21.

He wears a unique set of rings on each hand.

The man speaks English without an accent, is 5’8″ and 170 lbs, and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers. He also has a scar on his right knee.

A concerned citizen found him at the McDonald’s and brought him to Memorial Hospital Miramar.

If you know who he is, contact Miramar Police Det. Jepkema at (954) 602-4000.

