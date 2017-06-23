New App Helps You Pick Your Best Cell Phone Pix

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We’ve all done this.
When using our cellphones to take a picture, we usually take like six or seven in a row and then go back and try to find the perfect shot to post on social media.
Since most of the pictures look virtually identical, it can be hard.
Well, now there’s a free app that can help you do just.
The photography app EyeEm just rolled out an update with the feature EyeEm Selects.
The artificial intelligence looks at what professional photographer would look for in photos, like how well the figure was shot, horizon, colors and more. It then ranks the picture with an aesthetic score.