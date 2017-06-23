Miami Man Imprisoned In Abu Dhabi Freed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man held in a Middle East prison for more than two months is finally free.
“My uncle got released. My family is happy, I’m happy,” said 17-year-old Sebastian Mallens.
His uncle, Matt Gonzalez, is on his way home.
Coconut Grove resident Matthew Gonzalez, an information technology worker, was sent to Abu Dhabi in mid-April to work on a cruise ship. He never made it to the ship.
At the airport, he detained because he didn’t have a prescription in hand for his pain medications. From there he was sent to prison for nine weeks.
“He went there innocently. He only went there to work, to make money. He’s a good guy,” said Mallens.
His sister, Nicole Denil, said she went to Abu Dhabi several times to provide documents that showed Gonzalez had a valid prescription, but he was still sentenced to two years in prison.
“The worst part is he was declared innocent by the judge of all the charges related to having the drug, and now he is sentenced because he didn’t register it,” Denil said prior to his release.
On Thursday, his family got word from the embassy in Abu Dhabi that Gonzalez was going to be released.
On Friday, Denil said her brother was flying into Chicago where she was waiting to pick him up. From there they will travel to Wisconsin where the family has gathered for their mother’s funeral.