Mayors Meet In Miami Beach To Discuss Climate Change, Immigration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — More than 250 mayors are meeting in Miami Beach this weekend.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting comes at a time when many cities are pushing back against Trump administration policies on climate change and immigration.
In addition to discussing ways to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint and protecting immigrant families, city leaders will also consider efforts to curb gun violence and safeguard local government and public school funds that face cuts under President Donald Trump’s policies.
The event will feature special guests such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.
The mayors will vote Monday on policy resolutions to send to federal lawmakers in Washington.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment