Leach On Adebayo: “Everyone Around The UK Program Adored Him”

Tom Leach, voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Joe Rose Show on Friday to discuss Bam Adebayo.
The Miami Heat selected the UK forward with their 14th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.
On Adebayo’s reputation at Kentucky: “A tremendous work ethic. Very coachable. NBA body already. He can step out and hit a 12-15 foot shot and has a great personality. Everyone around the UK program just adored him.”
On Adebayo’s style of play: “He was a back to the basket scorer primarily which is what UK needed him to be. He’s a guy who plays the pick and roll well defensively. He can switch and defend multiple positions.”
On What Adebayo can improve: “He just needs to stay focused on being the kind of rebounder he can be. There were times he didn’t rebound as well as he needed to and (Coach John Calipari) pushed him. He should have been a guy getting 8-10 every night. That wasn’t the case in the beginning but he did at the end.”
You can listen to the full interview from The Joe Rose Show above.