In The Recruiting Huddle: Aaron Morgan – Carol City

PLAYER: Aaron Morgan
POSITION: DL
SCHOOL: Miami Carol City
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 240
SCOUTING: After watching him a year ago at Hallandale, during a season where he was starting to pick up the game and mature, there was a feeling that when he started to gain more experience, this would be a very talented athlete. After a switch in schools, a quality offseason and now a productive summer, colleges are now watching and appreciating what he does. This is a talented football player who has size, athletic ability and very deceptive speed. He reads plays very well – and as you continue to watch him perform, you can easily see him lineup at three different spots on the line. With a coaching staff that he is familiar with, this should be a great year for this impressive defensive force. The offers have just started!
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7868073/aaron-morgan