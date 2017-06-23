In The Recruiting Huddle: Aaron Morgan – Carol City

June 23, 2017 11:49 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Aaron Morgan, Carol City, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Aaron Morgan Carol CitySFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Aaron Morgan

POSITION: DL

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 240

SCOUTING: After watching him a year ago at Hallandale, during a season where he was starting to pick up the game and mature, there was a feeling that when he started to gain more experience, this would be a very talented athlete. After a switch in schools, a quality offseason and now a productive summer, colleges are now watching and appreciating what he does. This is a talented football player who has size, athletic ability and very deceptive speed. He reads plays very well – and as you continue to watch him perform, you can easily see him lineup at three different spots on the line. With a coaching staff that he is familiar with, this should be a great year for this impressive defensive force. The offers have just started!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7868073/aaron-morgan

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Aaron Morgan Carol City

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch