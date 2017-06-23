Florida Panthers Pick 18-Year-Old Winger Owen Tippett 10th Overall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers tried to regain the scoring they lost in the expansion draft.
With the 10th overall pick in the NHL Draft, the Cats selected 18-year-old Owen Tippett.
The 6-foot, 202-pound winger netted 44 goals in Ontario Hockey League a season ago.
In the Eastern Conference coaches’ poll, Tippett was recognized for his scoring prowess. They said he had “the best shot” and was the “the most dangerous in the goal area.”
Here is what NHL.com had to say about the pick:
Panthers get forward with NHL-caliber shot and strong skating who has been compared to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel.
However, the writers over at CBSSports.com, who agreed Tippett was the best pure goal scorer in the draft, are a little more concerned.
They believe the 18-year-old’s “hockey sense is questionable” and his skills disappear outside of 15 to 20 feet from the net.