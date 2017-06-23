Cindy Continues To Drench Mississippi Valley

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Cindy continues to drench portions of the lower and middle Mississippi Valley.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 25 miles southeast of Little Rock, Arkansas. Maximum sustained winds were 20 mph as it moved to the north-northeast at 14 mph.
Cindy will slowly weaken as it turns to the northeast, entering western Tennessee and central Kentucky Friday evening.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of southern Alabama.
Flash Flood Watches are in effect for portions of the Southeast, lower and mid-Mississippi Valleys, and the Ohio Valley.
The primary threat with this storm is moderate to heavy rain throughout the lower Mississippi Valley, the Southeast, and eastward into the central Appalachians.
Cindy is expected produce up to four inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, from northern Louisiana into western Tennessee, Kentucky, and the central Appalachians.
