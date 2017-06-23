Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano Injured In Kitchen Explosion

June 23, 2017 4:02 PM By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano is now in the hospital after he was injured in a kitchen explosion in the Bahamas.

Crews airlifted Chef Ralph Thursday evening from Bimini, where the gas explosion occurred, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

The chef was working on opening his new restaurant ‘Naked Taco’ – the sister eatery to the popular spot in South Beach when it happened.

According to close friends and family, a stove erupted, causing him to suffer third degree burns on about 40 percent of his body.

The chef’s Facebook page is filled with messages from friends and fans with prayers for recovery.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo met the dynamic chef when she featured him on Taste of the Town segments in the past. While interviewing him, she asked Chef Ralph about his many TV shows.

“Well you know, name a network, I’ve been on it, right? Food Network, Travel Channel, Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC, Bravo, Lifetime,” said Chef Ralph.

“Now you’re with the best,” said Petrillo.

“Now I’m on the only channel that matters…The Tiffany Network– ah we like that,” said Chef Ralph.

