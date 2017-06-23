Cannibal Killer: “I Just Want To Be A Normal Kid Again”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The jailhouse phone calls of the so-called “Cannibal Killer” Austin Harrouff have been released.

Close to one hundred calls were made public as part of discovery evidence.

Harrouff is accused of fatally stabbing John Stevens and his wife Michelle inside the garage of their Tequesta home on August 15th, 2016. When Martin Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Harrouff biting Stevens’ face and chewing on the flesh.

Harrouff spent 49 days in the hospital surrounded by doctors and his family before the sheriff’s office arrested and charged him with murder.

From one of the calls, it’s clear that Harrouff did not like going from a hospital room to a jail cell.

“I’m scared about the future,” he said.

As time passed, Harrouff appears to have “transitioned” while in jail.

“It just sucks, I just want to be a normal kid again,” he said.

In several calls he’s often crying but tries to keep up a normal conversation, often making small talk. For example, a few weeks after being put in jail, he talked to his dad about diet and exercise.

“That would be good for you because then your not getting all the calories throughout the day and once you get used to it. It’s easy,” he said.

In the most recent calls, Harrouff can be heard making odd noises and sounds, things he was not doing during his first several weeks in jail.

Harrouff’s lawyer maintains his client suffers from mental illness.

Investigators say Harrouff drank a dangerous chemical liquid found in the couple’s garage on the night of the attack. Toxicology reports indicate Harrouff was not on any mind-altering drugs, like bath salts or flakka, at the time of the killings.