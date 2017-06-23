Arrest Made In Islamic Center Bomb Threat Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation into a bomb threat being called into the Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano Beach.

Shawkat Mzayek, 38, charged with filing a false report of a bomb or explosive weapon of mass destruction.

On June 22nd, a man called the Islamic Center and said “Your Mosque is going to be blown the F*** up tonight. We are going to kill all of you and ISIS in America,” according to the sheriff’s office. The man then hung up.

Everyone in the mosque was immediately evacuated and 911 was called. A bomb squad from the sheriff’s office checked out the building and surrounding grounds – no explosive devices were found.

Investigators got a break in the case when the learned that the phone at the Islamic Center has caller ID. It recorded the phone number used to make the call and the name of the person listed on the account.

Investigators checked the number and found it was registered to a woman in Sunrise. When they went to the listed address, they met Mzayek who was the woman’s husband.

Mzayek told investigators that he had recently had a run-in with the employees of a Muslim-owned convenience store in Plantation.

He explained that he used to be Muslim but converted to Judaism. By doing that, he said the Muslim community treated him as if he were dead and he felt that the were targeting him.

After his altercation at the store, Mzayek said he used Google to find its phone number. He reportedly told investigators that he then called and threatened to burn the place.

They then asked if he called the Islamic Center and “he replied yes, he called there too and stated he was going to burn the place,” according to his arrest report.

Mzayek was subsequently taken into custody.