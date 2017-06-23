‘She Really Didn’t Deserve This’: Teen Mom In Coma After Road Rage Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A road rage shooting left a teenage mom of two in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“She really didn’t deserve this,” said Lazaro Sanchez.

His sister, Alyssa Sanchez, was shot in the head in what police are calling a case of road rage.

According to police, her boyfriend got into an argument with strangers on Monday off SW 14th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami.

“They were on their way home to his mom’s house. They got in to a discussion with another car. I’m not entirely sure what it was,” said Lazaro Sanchez.

Whatever was discussed ended in bullets flying. One of the shots hit Alyssa Sanchez in the head. She was the only person struck.

“Shots rang out. The boyfriend who was driving ducked. My sister ended up turning and facing the car, and that’s how she got hit in the head,” explained Lazaro Sanchez.

The boyfriend immediately drove her to the hospital.

The 19-year-old mother is in a medically induced coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She lost the father of her two children to gun violence a year ago.

“A very good mother, very family oriented,” her brother said. “She is always calling everyone and making sure they are OK.”

Her brother is pleading for help, hoping the shooter is found.

“My sister is just 19 years old. She has two kids. They already lost their father. She has a long life ahead of her, and she’s fighting for her life,” he said.

Alyssa Sanchez underwent brain surgery on Tuesday. Her brother has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.

“All the support is tremendous. I never thought that I would have support from people that I don’t,” said Lazaro Sanchez.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.