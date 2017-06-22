Woman Injured In NE Dade Murder-Suicide Attempt

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead, a second hospitalized in northeast Miami-Dade in what police have called an attempted murder-suicide.
The police were called to the Sky Lakes Gardens apartment complex in the 1600 block of NE Miami Gardens Drive early Thursday morning.
When officers arrived they found the body of a man and an injured woman. The woman was taken to Aventura Hospital, her condition has not been released.
The brother of the man who died was at the apartment complex and spoke to CBS4. He said his brother called their sister in Tampa and spoke about killing someone, then she reportedly heard gunshots. The man said his sister then called him and told him to go check on their brother.
Investigators have not said how the man died, or what injuries were sustained by the woman. They have also not released their names.