Two People Treated For Breathing Problems After Miami House Fire

June 22, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Joan Murray, Miami Fire, Miami House Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were treated for respiratory problems after a fire at a Miami home.

Just before 10 a.m., Miami Fire Rescue crews battled a smoky fire in a duplex home in the 300 block of NW 64th Street.

The three adults and a five-year-old child were in one of the units. Tracy Morgan said she had no idea there was a fire until she saw flames pouring from of the back of her home.

“I was just sitting in my room on my mom’s bed and the next thing you know I saw flames on the wall. My stepfather tried the extinguisher but it was just out of proportion. Luckily we was able to get out in time. I had to drag my nephew out of bed. We got out just in time and called the ambulance,” said Morgan.

Morgan’s mother and stepfather were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

In the unit next door, there were four children sleeping. Firefighters woke them up and got them out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch