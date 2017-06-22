Two People Treated For Breathing Problems After Miami House Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were treated for respiratory problems after a fire at a Miami home.
Just before 10 a.m., Miami Fire Rescue crews battled a smoky fire in a duplex home in the 300 block of NW 64th Street.
The three adults and a five-year-old child were in one of the units. Tracy Morgan said she had no idea there was a fire until she saw flames pouring from of the back of her home.
“I was just sitting in my room on my mom’s bed and the next thing you know I saw flames on the wall. My stepfather tried the extinguisher but it was just out of proportion. Luckily we was able to get out in time. I had to drag my nephew out of bed. We got out just in time and called the ambulance,” said Morgan.
Morgan’s mother and stepfather were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
In the unit next door, there were four children sleeping. Firefighters woke them up and got them out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
