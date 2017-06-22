Trump Comes Clean On Comey “Tapes”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has finally come clean about comments he made concerning “tapes” of his private conversations in the White House with former FBI Director James Comey.

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

The question about tapes was raised days after the President fired Comey on May 9th. President Trump reportedly fired Comey because he was unwilling to back off the Russia investigation. Comey has testified that Mr. Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump raised the possibility of tapes in a strategic fashion to deter Comey from talking to reporters.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Mr. Trump maintains he never colluded with Russia and the investigation was a “witch hunt” and “fake news.”

On June 9th, the House Intelligence Committee sent a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn requesting information on whether there were recordings of the conversations between President Trump and Comey in the Oval Office. If such recordings did exist, copies of them were to be handed over by Friday, June 23rd.