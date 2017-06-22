Trump Comes Clean On Comey “Tapes”

June 22, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, Politics, Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has finally come clean about comments he made concerning “tapes” of his private conversations in the White House with former FBI Director James Comey.

The question about tapes was raised days after the President fired Comey on May 9th. President Trump reportedly fired Comey because he was unwilling to back off the Russia investigation. Comey has testified that Mr. Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump raised the possibility of tapes in a strategic fashion to deter Comey from talking to reporters.

Mr. Trump maintains he never colluded with Russia and the investigation was a “witch hunt” and “fake news.”

On June 9th, the House Intelligence Committee sent a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn requesting information on whether there were recordings of the conversations between President Trump and Comey in the Oval Office. If such recordings did exist, copies of them were to be handed over by Friday, June 23rd.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch