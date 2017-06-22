Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in the pre-dawn hours between Cameron, Louisiana and Port Arthur, Texas.

At 5 a.m., the system was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved to the north at around 12 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles to the southeast and southwest of the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Cindy is forecast to take a turn toward the north-northeast tonight, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center will move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee later on Friday.

The tropical storm should weaken to a tropical depression later today, and become a remnant low tonight.

While Cindy’s winds are much of a problem, the heavy rains associated with it are.

Cindy is expected to produce up to 6 inches of rain over eastern Texas, western and central Louisiana and southern and eastern Arkansas through Friday morning. Some areas could see up to a foot of rain.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches, over southern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama and extreme western Florida Panhandle are expected through Friday morning. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flooding in these areas.

Rainfall is expected to begin and expand across parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected through Friday morning.

A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area. A surge of 1 to 3 feet is also possible elsewhere along the coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle in areas of strong onshore winds.

A few tornadoes are possible through tonight from the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley regions to the central Gulf Coast.