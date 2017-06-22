Miami Crash Involving Ambulance Under Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving an ambulance in Miami Thursday afternoon.
Fire Rescue was spotted at the scene of the crash near 13th Ave. and N 54th Street. Miami-Dade Police was also at the scene.
A dark-colored car could be seen with major front end damage.
Authorities say a Miami Fire ambulance was responding to a call when another vehicle turned in front of it.
The medics, on board the ambulance at the time of the crash, are okay.
The driver of the other vehicle was being evaluated at the scene.
Drivers should try to avoid the area. Click here for the latest traffic information.