Miami Crash Involving Ambulance Under Investigation

June 22, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Miami, Traffic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving an ambulance in Miami Thursday afternoon.

Fire Rescue was spotted at the scene of the crash near 13th Ave. and N 54th Street. Miami-Dade Police was also at the scene.

A dark-colored car could be seen with major front end damage.

Authorities say a Miami Fire ambulance was responding to a call when another vehicle turned in front of it.

The medics, on board the ambulance at the time of the crash, are okay.

The driver of the other vehicle was being evaluated at the scene.

Drivers should try to avoid the area. Click here for the latest traffic information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch