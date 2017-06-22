Hollywood PD Releases Sketch Of Sex Assault Suspect

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department has released the sketch of a man they said sexually assaulted a woman at a spa.
The incident happened at the East Jing Spa, located at 5108 S State Road 7, at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Police describe the assailant as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s to mid-30s. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with dark hair, dark eyes and a medium complexion.
If you have any information that can help police, contact Hollywood PD at (954) 967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.