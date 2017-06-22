WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Hollywood PD Releases Sketch Of Sex Assault Suspect

June 22, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Hollywood Police Department, Sex Assault Suspect, Sketch

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department has released the sketch of a man they said sexually assaulted a woman at a spa.

The incident happened at the East Jing Spa, located at 5108 S State Road 7, at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police describe the assailant as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s to mid-30s. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with dark hair, dark eyes and a medium complexion.

If you have any information that can help police, contact Hollywood PD at (954) 967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

