Fake Cop Pulls Over Real One For Talking On Phone

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A security guard drove up alongside a woman’s vehicle, flashed a silver badge and demanded she pull over, police said.
She was talking on the phone.
She also happens to be a City of Miami Police officer.
You may recognize Ofc. Kenia Fallat from television. She acts as the department’s spokesperson, providing updates and delivering investigation information on a daily basis, often featured giving soundbites on the news.
Milton Morales-Perez should watch more TV.
On Wednesday evening, the 46-year-old Hialeah resident noticed Ofc. Fallat driving in an unmarked police car, near S.W. 13th Avenue and S.W. 7th Street.
He allegedly pulled up next to her, showed her some kind of badge and commanded her to hang up the phone.
He stated, “Policia, stop the car” in Spanish, the officer said, before she radioed for backup units.
Morales-Perez was arrested and charged with impersonation of an officer. He said he flashed the badge he uses as a security guard.
When asked why he tried to pull Ofc. Fallat over, he replied, “She was on the phone and it is very dangerous to be on the phone while driving.”