Teenage Boys Wear Skirts To Class In Protest Of School’s Dress Code Policy

CBS Local– England is currently immersed in a record-breaking heat wave that has sent average temps soaring for most of the month of June.

As a result, Englanders are going to extreme lengths to stay cool, including drastically altering their usual attire in order to beat the heat and send a message as well.

Male students at ISCA Academy in Exeter — a city in Southwest London where temperatures have routinely been in the 90s — wore skirts to school in protest of the school’s dress code that doesn’t allow them to wear shorts even on hot summer days.

The students gleaned the idea from a teacher at the school who suggested they wear skirts — likely in jest — since shorts aren’t a part of the school’s dress code.

“My 14-year-old son wanted to wear shorts,” one mother told The Guardian. “The headteacher told them: ‘Well, you can wear a skirt if you like’ – but I think she was being sarcastic. However, children tend to take you literally, and because she told them it was OK, there was nothing she could do as long as they were school skirts.”

The idea caught on quickly among the boys at the school and at least 30 boys wore skirts to school that day.

One of the boys told The Guardian that the skirt was “quite refreshing.”

“The school is being silly really – this is exceptional weather,” another mother told The Guardian. “I was very proud of Ryan. I think it was a great idea.”

While the students clearly got their point across, the school doesn’t seem likely to make an exception to their dress code any time soon, or at least without a more thorough review of their dress code.

“Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys, and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families,” the school’s headteacher, Aimee Mitchell, told The Guardian. However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future.”