Cindy Brings Flood Of Trouble To Gulf Coast

BILOXI, MS (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall early Thursday morning in southwestern Louisiana, bringing heavy rain, wind, and even tornadoes to parts of the Gulf Coast.
Cindy began hitting parts of the region hard Wednesday, toppling trees in Biloxi, Mississippi and flooding low-lying areas.
“The water is coming up at our place, and we had to take off,” said Sean Giuliani as he was leaving the peninsula.
With up to 15-inches of rain predicted for some spots the National Hurricane Center has issued a warning of potentially life-threatening flash floods.
“The rainfall coupled with the already high water that we’re seeing, there’s not going to be a place for any of the water to drain,” said Traci Landry with the St. Mary Parish sheriff’s office.
Some residents say, with forecasters expecting an above average hurricane season, they’re prepared for Cindy, but saving their panic, for now.
At least one death is already being blamed on the storm, a 10-year-old boy on an Alabama beach was struck and killed yesterday by a log thrown ashore by the storm surge.
“The child sustained a very severe head injury, had to be pulled out from underneath the timber,” said Baldwin Co., Alabama Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack.
The storm system is predicted to take a turn east later today hitting the mid-Atlantic coast with heavy rain by the weekend.
One Comment