Uber Introducing Tipping

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Uber is changing its tipping policy.
Tipping was rolled out Tuesday in Seattle, Minneapolis, and Houston and is expected to expand to all U.S. cities by the end of next month.
For riders who feel like giving a little something extra to their drivers, it will be easy. The ride-hailing app will have a button on the screen will add a little more to a driver’s take for the trip.
The tip money will go directly to the driver — without Uber taking a cut. The tipping option is nothing new to those who rely on Lyft — it has long been an option for those who use that service.
The change is part of a new campaign by Uber which has pledged to make improvements for the next 180 days.
Other changes being implemented include a shorter cancellation windows, no more unpaid wait times, and extra money added to teen account trips.