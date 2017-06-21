Tropical Storm Cindy’s Heavy Rains Could Lead To Flash Floods

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds were 60 mph as it moved to the northwest at about 8 mph.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles, mainly north through northeast of the center.
Tropical Storm Cindy is forecast to take a turn toward the north-northwest and then toward the north tonight and early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late today or tonight, and move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on Thursday.
Little change in strength is expected today. Slight weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday.
Cindy is expected to produce up to 9 inches of rain, with isolated areas getting up to 12 inches, over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday.
This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas.
Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches, can be expected farther west across western Louisiana and eastern Texas through Thursday. Rainfall should spread northeastward across Arkansas and into portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys through Friday, with total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
A few tornadoes are possible this morning through tonight from the western Florida Panhandle to southern Louisiana.
