Senate GOP Says Leaders Took Over Writing Health Care Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Utah Senator Mike Lee took to Facebook Tuesday to express his frustration.

He’s one of 13 Senate Republicans supposedly writing the health care bill but said the process has been taken over by GOP leaders.

“I haven’t seen the bill,” said Lee. “I’m told it exists. I just haven’t been able to see it yet and as far as I know the overwhelming majority of my colleagues haven’t been able to see it either.”

Three Democrats tried to make a point by live streaming a visit to the Congressional Budget Office, where they failed to get a copy of the GOP plan.

“Republicans are shutting us and the American public out of this process,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Republican leaders are trying to craft a bill that marks a clean break with Obamacare but does not resemble the House GOP bill, which the president described as “mean.”

“It will be different and…take a different approach based upon these endless discussions we’ve had with the only people interested in changing the law, which is Republican Senator,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

As for reportedly keeping the Democrats out, he said, “They made it clear earlier they weren’t interested in participating in this, they have no interest in it whatsoever.”

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer disputed that.

“Never sought out negotiations. Never sought our opinions. Just decided to do this in the dark of night,” said Schumer.

Even Republicans are now making light of the elusive bill.

“I’m sure that maybe the Russians have been able to hack in and gotten most of it but I haven’t seen it,” said Senator John McCain.