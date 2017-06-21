Prince Philip Hospitalized Over Infection, Palace Says

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — The queen of England’s husband, Prince Philip, is in the hospital being treated for an infection.
Prince Philip was taken to the hospital late Tuesday night and is being treated for what Buckingham Palace has characterized as an infection.
The palace said in a statement that it was a precautionary measure and that his illness is related to a pre-existing condition.
Prince Philip just turned 96 two weeks ago.
His stay at the hospital means he missed Queen Elizabeth’s appearance at Wednesday’s state opening of Parliament where she laid out the government’s agenda for the next two years.
The queen did not reference her husband but in that speech, the queen said the government will review the country’s counter-terrorism strategy and made no mention of President Donald Trump’s scheduled state visit to Britain.
She also outlined plans for Britain’s departure from the European Union.
We’re told the queen will be monitoring Prince Philips’ condition remotely.
In May, representatives for the royal family announced the prince would be stepping down from public events.
At the time, they said the prince’s health was not a factor in that decision.
It’s unclear how long Prince Philip will remain hospitalized. The queen meanwhile is said to continue to carry out her daily events.