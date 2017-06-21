Panthers To Begin Season In Tampa, Play Hope Opener Following Night

June 21, 2017 2:26 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Florida Panthers, NHL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers journey to reclaim the Atlantic Division title will begin inside the team’s home state.

The Panthers will kick off the 2017-18 season with back-to-back games against cross-state rival Tampa Bay.

The season opener will take place in Tampa on Friday, October 6th.

Then the following night will have the Florida host the Lightning in Sunrise for the Panthers’ home opener.

The NHL season begins earlier in the week on Wednesday, October 4th when the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues.

The Panthers full season schedule, along with the rest of the NHL, will be released on Thursday at 3 p.m.

More from David Dwork
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch