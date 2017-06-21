Panthers To Begin Season In Tampa, Play Hope Opener Following Night

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers journey to reclaim the Atlantic Division title will begin inside the team’s home state.
The Panthers will kick off the 2017-18 season with back-to-back games against cross-state rival Tampa Bay.
The season opener will take place in Tampa on Friday, October 6th.
Then the following night will have the Florida host the Lightning in Sunrise for the Panthers’ home opener.
The NHL season begins earlier in the week on Wednesday, October 4th when the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues.
The Panthers full season schedule, along with the rest of the NHL, will be released on Thursday at 3 p.m.