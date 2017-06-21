Music Lovers Concerned Over Talk Of Tearing Down Fillmore Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Plans to tear down the Fillmore Miami Beach have once again been revitalized.

This time it’s different from 2013 – some local politicians want a massive hotel built on the Fillmore’s current site as opposed to previous plans which had condos, according to the Miami New Times.

And it’s closer to possibly happening.

After a yearlong deliberation over the matter, the seven-member committee – previously formed by Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine to consider whether a hotel should be built – reached a consensus earlier this month that Miami Beach would benefit from a convention center hotel on the Fillmore’s current site.

But city leaders have chosen a beloved building to demolish – a building that’s attracted many known entertainers from Frank Sinatra to Lana Del Rey.

“It’s insulting as a resident of Miami that they would take something that residents love so much to put up another hotel for tourists,” Lauren “Lolo” Reskin, owner of Sweat Records told the New Times.

The Fillmore is not only beloved by many members in the community, it’s considered one of South Florida’s most visited midsize music venues.

The concert hall’s Facebook fans have said the building has stood on the corner of Washington Avenue and 17th Street for decades – representing Miami Beach’s live music scene. Despite that, the building is not officially deemed a historic landmark because it has been remodeled numerous times.

But music lovers have not been left out of the equation in the talks.

Commissioner Ricky Arriola told the New Times there are plans to build a music venue in another area of the city-owned convention center complex. He said the new building would have as many seats as the Fillmore and have better acoustics.

Despite that, some locals fear that tearing down the venue would put Fillmore customers in limbo for years since current plans for the hotel would most likely take priority over a new performing arts venue in the area.

As for what’s next, the committee has recommended to commissioners and the mayor that a hotel be built. From there, the plan is to get residents to support the plan.