WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Cat Lovers Celebrate International Yoga Day By Stretching With Feline Friends

June 21, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: International Yoga Day, Miami Dade Animal Services

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cat lovers got a chance to “paws” life, relax and reflect with adorable shelter cats on International Yoga Day.

Greenmonkey hosted the event, cleverly titled “Meowmaste,” at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center on Wednesday.

Attendees struck “purrfect” poses in a room full of adorable, free-roaming cats looking for forever homes.

Adoption fees were waived for all cats and kittens taken home at the end of the event.

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano filmed this furry fun feature.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch