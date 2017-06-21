Cat Lovers Celebrate International Yoga Day By Stretching With Feline Friends

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cat lovers got a chance to “paws” life, relax and reflect with adorable shelter cats on International Yoga Day.
Greenmonkey hosted the event, cleverly titled “Meowmaste,” at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center on Wednesday.
Attendees struck “purrfect” poses in a room full of adorable, free-roaming cats looking for forever homes.
Adoption fees were waived for all cats and kittens taken home at the end of the event.
CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano filmed this furry fun feature.