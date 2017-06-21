Intel Signs Up As Top Olympic Sponsor Through 2024

June 21, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Business, Olympics, sports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (CBSMiami/AP) —Technology provider Intel will now be the top Olympic sponsor – a week after McDonald’s ended its longstanding sponsorship three years early, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

The IOC says Intel will bring its expertise with virtual reality and drones to the games for four Summer and Winter Games through 2024.

At the announcement in New York, the Olympic committee says Intel will focus on “infusing its 5G platforms, VR, 3D and 360 content development platforms, artificial intelligence platforms and drones, along with other silicon solutions to enhance the Olympic Games.”

The IOC says the Santa Clara, California-based firm will “provide real-time virtual reality viewing” of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Intel restores the IOC’s slate of top-tier sponsors to 13 following the loss of McDonald’s.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch