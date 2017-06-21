In The Recruiting Huddle: Cortland Faison – Northwestern

June 21, 2017 10:54 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Cortland Faison, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Miami Northwestern High, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Cortland Faison NorthwesternSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Cortland Faison

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: On a team that many regard as one of the elite defensive units in the state of Florida for the Class of 2017, this is one of those prospects who often gets overlooked on a very impressive unit. What Faison brings to the Bulls’ defense is an athlete who can play a number of positions – from defensive end to outside linebacker. Quality talent with a chance to be very special this coming season. The reason why many are picking this program to win it all in 6A this coming season is a defense that is impressive, deep and has an understanding of what it will take to win this coming year. Keep your eye on this talented young man – he is always around the football.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172521/cortland-zeus-faison

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Cortland Faison Northwestern

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch