Activists Want Hollywood To Change “Symbols Of Hate”

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Activists plan to rally in front of Hollywood City Hall on Wednesday to urge commissioners to change the names of several streets because their current names are “symbols of hate.”

Members of Take Down Slavery Symbols Hollywood, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) want the city to rename Lee, Hood and Forrest Streets.

They claim three streets named in honor of Confederate Generals and KKK members are taxpayer-funded symbols of white supremacy that are overdue for removal.

“We’re here demanding that the City of Hollywood change the streets named after the KKK and symbols of the Confederacy,” said Carlos Balnera.

John Bell Hood, Robert E. Lee and Nathan Bedford Forrest all fought for the Confederacy and to preserve slavery. Forrest was also the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. The street named after him runs through a predominantly black neighborhood.

Supporters of changing the names say Hollywood originally had different names planned for those streets.

“Those streets were named differently. They were named for cities that had large populations of African Americans and we are asking to reclaim that history, to get the original names back and refuse to honor the KKK and the Confederacy,” Balnera.

“No city, state or government entity should be okay with symbols, names, or statues that represented a very divided time in our history. I call on the Hollywood City Commission to do the right thing, #StandWithThePeople, and change the names,” said state Rep. Shevrin Jones.

Not everyone agrees. Some say the names should remain the same.

“This is the South and the names of those great heroes who fought for the South must remain here. Florida’s a part of the South’s history,” said Chris Cedeno with the Florida League of the South.

“These people have no business destroying that. They have no right to take that down, away from this land. It is a part of what the South is.”

The outcry nationwide to remove Confederate symbols began in June 2015, in Charleston, South Carolina after Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old white supremacist shot and killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston. The following month, the state removed the Confederate flag from its capitol.

Since then battles over symbols of the Confederacy have sprung up across the country.

In Virginia and Georgia, the Confederate flag was removed from specialty license plates.

Recently, New Orleans removed states of Confederate military leaders Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and P.G.T. Beauregard from public landmarks.

Here in Florida, Orlando removed a Confederate statue known as “Johnny Reb” on Tuesday from Lake Eola Park. It had been in the park for 100 years.

In Hillsborough County, commissioners are considering the removal of a Confederate monument that stands outside the old county courthouse.

Last year, state leaders agreed that the statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith should not represent Florida at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The statue, however, is still there because they haven’t decided which Floridian to honor instead.