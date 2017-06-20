West Braces For More Record Heat, Flight Cancellations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From flight disruptions to power outages and warnings not to touch outdoor door knobs, the West is bracing for more record heat.

Temperatures are expected to hit 110 to 120 degrees on Tuesday in some places.

The heatwave gripping the West is so intense, people in Arizona are being warned to be careful around concrete and playground equipment because touching them could cause second and third-degree burns.

The prediction for Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday is 120-degrees – a mark hit only three times in history. The record is 122.

American Airlines has already canceled dozens of flights saying the regional jets can’t operate once temperatures hit 118 degrees.

Out in California, roads across the state have buckled because of the extreme heat.

The hot temps are also blamed for several wildfires. Hundreds of acres have burned northeast of Big Bear. Families who live nearby are packing up and getting out even though there’s not a mandatory evacuation.

“It’s scary because, if the wind shifts to bad, it could come straight through here and take out this community,” said Big Bear Resident Jay Smith.

The heat has caused several power outages in the state and power officials predict more in the coming days.

Californians are being asked to conserve energy in the late afternoon. In Las Vegas, forecasters are predicting a high of 116 degrees and tourists are being warned to be careful outside and stay alert.

