Tiger Woods Getting Help To Manage Meds

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Less than a month after his arrest for DUI in Palm Beach County, Tiger Woods says he’s getting professional help.
Woods was arrested in Jupiter on Memorial Day after police found his sleeping in his car on the side of the road.
He passed two breathalyzer tests. Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.
His arraignment has been delayed until August 9th.
Woods could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in probation, fine and other conditions such as taking a DUI course.
