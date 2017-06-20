Special Memorabilia To Appear At MLB All-Star Fan Fest Live Auction

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are a lot of fun events coming to Miami as part of MLB’s All-Star Week.
One special feature will be a Roberto Clemente collection which will highlight the 13th annual live auction and appraisal fair at All-Star Fan Fest.
The items have been offered by the Clemente family’s private collection.
The Hunt Auctions Appraisal Fair and Live Auction display runs July 7-11 at Miami beach Convention Center.
David Hunt , president of hunt auctions stoped by CBS4 with some memorabilia:
- Roberto Clemente 200th hit ball
- Roberto Clemente 1969 Gold Glove
- Roberto Clemente Babe Ruth award
- Roberto Clemente 1966 Pirates jersey
- Roberto Clemente signed ball
- Roberto Clemente 1971 World Series ring
- 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card
- 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson card
- Babe Ruth autographed baseball
Clemente’s career with the Pittsburgh Pirates lasted 18 seasons.
He accumulated 3,000 hits while making 15 All-Star appearances.
Clemente was killed on New Year’s Eve in 1972 when his plane crashed while flying to Nicaragua to aid earthquake victims.
His family plans to donate a portion of the auction proceeds to multiple charities and foundations.
The 1952 Mickey Mantle #310 (PSA 8 NM-MT) Topps Baseball Card is estimated to sell for between $300,000-$500,000.
The 1931 Babe Ruth autographed baseball attributed to 571st Home Run is estimated to sell for between $50,000-$100,000.
Clemente’s 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates World Series home uniform is estimated to sell for between $250,000 – $500,000.
Hunt Auctions will also be holding free appraisals on fans’ sports memorabilia.