Special Memorabilia To Appear At MLB All-Star Fan Fest Live Auction

June 20, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: Live Auction, Memorabilia, Miami Marlins, MLB, MLB All-Star Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are a lot of fun events coming to Miami as part of MLB’s All-Star Week.

One special feature will be a Roberto Clemente collection which will highlight the 13th annual live auction and appraisal fair at All-Star Fan Fest.

The items have been offered by the Clemente family’s private collection.

The Hunt Auctions Appraisal Fair and Live Auction display runs July 7-11 at Miami beach Convention Center.

David Hunt , president of hunt auctions stoped by CBS4 with some memorabilia:

  • Roberto Clemente 200th hit ball
  • Roberto Clemente 1969 Gold Glove
  • Roberto Clemente Babe Ruth award
  • Roberto Clemente 1966 Pirates jersey
  • Roberto Clemente signed ball
  • Roberto Clemente 1971 World Series ring
  • 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card
  • 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson card
  • Babe Ruth autographed baseball

Clemente’s career with the Pittsburgh Pirates lasted 18 seasons.

He accumulated 3,000 hits while making 15 All-Star appearances.

Clemente was killed on New Year’s Eve in 1972 when his plane crashed while flying to Nicaragua to aid earthquake victims.

His family plans to donate a portion of the auction proceeds to multiple charities and foundations.

The 1952 Mickey Mantle #310 (PSA 8 NM-MT) Topps Baseball Card is estimated to sell for between $300,000-$500,000.

The 1931 Babe Ruth autographed baseball attributed to 571st Home Run is estimated to sell for between $50,000-$100,000.

Clemente’s 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates World Series home uniform is estimated to sell for between $250,000 – $500,000.

Hunt Auctions will also be holding free appraisals on fans’ sports memorabilia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch