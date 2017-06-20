Miami Church Robbed Of Pricey Pieces Used In Services

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A south Florida church, robbed of pricey keyboards used during church services, is asking the community to come forward with any information.

Essie Blockert said it was about 4 a.m. when sensors at the Gospel Arena International Ministry Church began going off.

“My bishop gave me a call and asked me to come down to the church,” said Blockert.

When she arrived, broken glass immediately tipped her off that something was very wrong.

Once inside, it was discovered that someone had not only broken into the church, but they’d stolen two of the church’s keyboards worth more than $2,000.

“To know that someone would break in the church and take the organ that we need for services,” said Blockert.

The church, which is in the 7500 block of NW 7th Ave in Miami, is very active in the community and has never had any problems with safety.

“Our bishop and First Lady, we go out into the community. We try to work with the people in the community. We have different activities in the community,” said Blockert.

The hope is that the thief is caught and the keyboard returned before Sunday services.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.