Man Accused In Hit-And-Run Says Victim Should Tell The Truth

SANFORD (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s a hit and run that the accused hitter is saying shouldn’t be a hit and run at all.
A 28-year-old Florida man who authorities say hit a woman with his vehicle and checked on her condition before driving away, says his victim “should’ve told the truth.”
William Carr told WFTV that Jo’Nytranna Young told him she was “Ok” after he hit her as she walked to work on Monday in Sanford, which is north of Orlando.
Carr was arrested Monday night and is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.
Earlier Monday, Young told local news outlets that Carr seemed concerned about her at first.
She says he lifted her up, but dropped her after she started saying his license plate number.
She says she had to crawl back to her house.
Young suffered leg and eye injuries.
