In The Recruiting Huddle: Vincent Davis – Cardinal Gibbons

PLAYER: Vincent Davis

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: From the first time head coach Matt Dubuc watched this young man run the ball, he knew he certainly had a very special talent that had instincts and plenty of speed. Those who have watched him perform over the past year are all blown away by what he brings to the table as a runner and as an athlete. What Davis gives this football program is yet another elite game-changer who will be among the best around over the next two years. This will be a huge season as this team will make a huge push toward making it to Orlando in December. With the schedule that Cardinal Gibbons has, he will have the opportunity to make a lasting impression.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6394361/vincent-davis

