Explosion-Like Noises Heard At Brussels Train Station

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (CBSMiami) — Explosion-like noises were heard at a Brussels train station prompting authorities to swarm the area, Belgian media reports.
Authorities have evacuated the main square, according to CBS News.
Belgian Police say an incident occurred at the Brussels Central Station prompting an evacuation, Reuters reports. Witnesses report hearing a loud bang there.
Brussels Police said via Twitter that there was “an incident with an individual at the station. The situation is under control.”
Media in Belgium says soldiers guarding the station “neutralized” a person wearing an explosive belt, according to Reuters. Authorities have not said if that person is alive.
Grand Place is considered a major tourist site. That area, which is about 600 feet away, was evacuated, according to the Associated Press.
Back in March 2016, suicide bombers killed 32 people in the Brussels subway and at an airport, prompting authorities to be on high alert ever since.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.