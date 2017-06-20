DC Watching Georgia Special Election Closely

June 20, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Democrats, House Race, Politics, Republicans

ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – The most expensive House race in history is about to end with a new member from Georgia.

Tom Price, the former representative left the seat to serve as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday’s Special Election for the state’s 6th Congressional Seat has attracted not only lots of national attention but lots of money as well.

On Monday, Democrat Jon Ossoff spent the day making a last minute push. The 32-year-old rookie candidate said he hopes to turn his district blue for the first time since 1979 because he shares their concerns.

“What voters here are concerned with is their access to health care, especially women with those pre-existing conditions,” he said.

His opponent, Republican candidate Karen Handel, hit the streets and held a rally to urge suburban voters to show up at the polls.

“Very, very encouraged by things. The enthusiasm on the ground has been amazing,” she said.

Many see the Georgia race as a potential preview of the 2018 midterm elections. Republican leaders from across the country have weighed in on the race, working to keep control in Congress.

“Everybody knows about this race,” said U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “Karen is very strong coming out of a very difficult primary.”

President Trump himself tweeted his praise for Handel.

Ossoff lives just south of the suburban district, his address is close to Emory University where his fiancee attends medical school.

The anti-Trump sentiment has helped Ossoff raise more than $23 million.

Outside GOP groups have spent $12 million to support Handel. All sides and sources have poured a whopping $59 million in the race.

Whoever wins or loses it is going to affect how they react to President Trump going forward. Ossoff himself once described his bid as a chance to “make Trump furious.”

More than 140-thousand ballots were cast in early voting and a high turnout is expected at the polls on Tuesday.

