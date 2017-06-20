Citizens Insurance Customers Could Be Paying More In 2018

June 20, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Citizens Property Insurance, Consumer, Homeowners Insurance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Homeowners covered by Citizens Property Insurance may be looking at a rate hike next year.

The board that oversees the state-created property insurer will vote Tuesday on a proposal to raise homeowner rates an average 5.3 percent and commercial accounts by an 8.4 percent average.

State regulators must approve the hike before it can take effect in February.

Citizens has more than 451,000 customers, many of them living near the coast or in South Florida.

Florida has been spared from major hurricanes in recent years, but Citizens officials contend rate hikes are needed to deal with claims associated with water losses not associated with storms.

The proposed hikes vary by the type of policy purchased and location. South Florida homeowners could be paying more next year, while residents in other coastal counties could be paying less.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch