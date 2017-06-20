Child Reported Missing Found On Roof Of Hialeah Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Police found an 11-year-old reported missing on top of a Hialeah home.

“I didn’t mean to cause any trouble and I didn’t mean to waste any of the police officers’ time,” said Angel Gort after he was found.

Officers swarmed the area looking for Gort around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He gave his family quite a scare. His mom reported him missing. It happened after Angel said he didn’t want to go to summer camp on Tuesday. It turns out he was never far away. He was spotted on the roof.

Around noon, the child was found lying down on floats on top of a roof near NW 97th Avenue and NW 126th Terrace.

“How long were you on the roof for,” asked CBS4’s Ted Scouten.

“About three hours or so,” said Gort.

“Did you see the chopper,” asked Scouten.

“Yes,” responded Gort.

Police helped get him down from the roof. He said while he was up there, he had plenty of time to think.

“I was thinking how hard my mom works to do this,” said Gort. “It’s very difficult for her and I’m proud of the patience she has for me and I was thinking of what could happen to my life if I don’t have a 360 turn around and I kept on going.”

His family reunited with him shortly after.

Even though he’s out of school for the summer, Gort said he realized there’s plenty of learning outside of the classroom.

“I learned a lesson today, like if there’s anything bad and you have any trouble with you, trust the cop, go to them and just ask them, ‘I messed up and I need help’ and the cops won’t do anything bad, they’ll help you,” said Gort.