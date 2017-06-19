Van Plows Into Worshipers Leaving London Mosque

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Nearly a dozen people were injured a van crashed into pedestrians leaving a mosque in London.

A van rammed into a crowd as worshippers were leaving a mosque after Sunday night prayer in north London, during this, the holy month of Ramadan.

“The van literally turned left with no indication,” said Khalid. “And one of them was under the van, people were gathered around the van to actually lift the van up to get this guy up from under the van.”

Ten people were hurt, eight were taken to area hospitals. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it was unclear if he died of an unrelated condition or injuries, as he was already on the ground being treated by bystanders after an apparent collapse when the van drove onto the sidewalk.

Police arrested the driver, a 48-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital and treated for unspecified injuries before being placed under arrest.

A man who said he helped tackle the van driver to the ground and hold him there until police arrived said the suspect told him he had, “wanted to kill more Muslims,” according to CBS News.

“This is being treated as a terrorist attack and the counter-terrorism command is investigating. This was an attack on London and all Londoners and we should all stand together against extremists no matter what their cause,” said London deputy police commissioner Neil Basu.

The mosque’s chairman, Mohammed Kozbar, called the incident a “cowardly attack” in a statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers with those who got injured and [affected] by this cowardly attack in Finsbury Park area, many casualties in the floor,” Kozbar tweeted.

Many at the mosque, and on social media, criticized the police and the media for what they saw as a too-slow decision to label the mosque attack as terror.

“It is absolutely clear that there are double standards going on. The fact that you (media) haven’t put it as ‘terrorist related crime’ but yet it bears the hallmarks, people are run over, Muslims worshipping, just because is the other way around, why ain’t the justice served,” said Faoud who witnessed the attack.

London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, drawing connections to other recent acts of violence in the UK tweeted in part —

“While this appears to be an attack on a particular community, like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster, and London Bridge it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom, and respect.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold an emergency security session with her cabinet later this morning.